‘Jane Doe 2’ settles sex assault case against former Horry County detective

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -The third woman who accused a former Horry County detective of harassment has settled their case, documents confirm.

An order of dismissal filed Monday states the lawsuit initiated against the Horry County Police Department, former detective Troy Allen Large and other members of the department by the woman known as Jane Doe 2 has been dismissed.

The order did not include any additional details about the settlement.

Claims and lawsuits against Large and the Horry County Police Department have been accumulating since December 2015. The lawsuits, six in total against the police department, and five specifically naming Large, claim Large either sexually assaulted, had inappropriate relations with, or acted inappropriately by using his position of power against the women.

The lawsuits also suggest the county knew about Large’s actions and took no action.

The original lawsuit was filed in May 2016 and claims the woman was raped in May of 2015.

The lawsuit says Large was assigned to her case, and after offering help moving her into a home in Murrells Inlet and and regaining custody of her children, he demanded she participate in nude “catfights” with other local women including other victims of violent crimes.

When Jane Doe refused, the detective allegedly threatened to take personal action to ensure she wouldn’t be allowed to visit her children.

The lawsuit also alleged Large sexually assaulted Jane Doe 2 in an Horry County issued vehicle and made multiple sexual advances while displaying his badge and police-issued firearm.

The first Jane Doe settled before trial in January and Jane Doe 5 settled her case against Large in May.