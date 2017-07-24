Marlboro County School Board releases superintendent

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County School Board will seek new leadership for the 4,000-student public school system after a decision Monday to release Superintendent Dr. Helena Tillar, according to a press release from the board.

“The Board majority has reached the conclusion that the Marlboro County School District needs new leadership,” Board Chair Lucy Parsons said after a special school board meeting. “This is not simply a negative assessment of the District operations in the last few years, but a heartfelt conviction that we can do better, and thereby better serve our students, their families, and the citizens of Marlboro County. We owe it to our children and to our future.”

Dr. Tillar will take personal-administrative leave effective immediately, with full pay and benefits. The Board will consider a 12-month paid sabbatical for Dr. Tillar if a reasonable agreement can be reached, the press release states. During the sabbatical, she would be available to consult with the school district and Board of Education as requested.

Because there are differences of opinion about Tillar’s contract and an amendment added in 2014, the Board of Education voted to ask the South Carolina Circuit Court to decide the issue.

The board named Dr. John Lane to serve as acting superintendent pending a search for a permanent chief executive officer. Lane has been Marlboro County School District’s executive director for curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Tillar began her duties as superintendent in November 2010. Prior to joining Marlboro County School District, Tillar served as chief curriculum, instruction, and assessment officer in Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five.

“All board members appreciate Dr. Tillar’s hard work and contributions to our District and our community. We wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Parsons said.

