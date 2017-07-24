Pelicans players give back through youth camp

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Pelicans players Tyler Alamo, Connor Myers, Jesse Hodges and Pedro Araujo spent Monday morning at TicketReturn.com field giving back through a youth baseball camp.

The camp teaches kids different baseball skills and also gives them a chance to learn from the pros.

“I wish I had some pro ballers teaching me when I was 6, 7, 8 years old some of the stuff I know now,” Alamo said.

The players also value giving back to the Myrtle Beach community because of the support they receive from fans throughout the season.

“Every night I’m out here playing I see all these fans and kids who come up to me and want an autograph, a simple thing like that shows they’re dedicated to baseball,” Myers said. “It’s nice to give back to that.”

