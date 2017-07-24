Person killed in overnight crash in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a person in the Little River area before 1 a.m. Monday.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said a GMC pickup truck and a Honda Accord car collided around 12:40 a.m. as the truck was pulling out of a private drive onto Hwy. 90 near St. Joseph Rd. The car was traveling west at the time, and the driver inside was entrapped until first responders freed the driver and took him or her to Grand Strand Regional Medial Center. The driver of the car died, Southern said.

The driver of the truck and two passengers had minor injuries according to Southern.

The Horry County Coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the person killed. Southern said the Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) in investigating the crash. He did not say what investigators believe caused the collision or if charges will be filed.