SC high school will act as test school for concussion study

Spartanburg High School has been chosen as the first high school in the country to begin gathering data on concussions through Blink TBI.

Blink TBI is a company out of Charleston, that has created a machine to record rapid eye movement in connection to concussions.

The machine will collect data of every High School athlete to see what their “normal” is. Then after an injury they will test the injured player again to compare the eye movement to their normal.

Right now the machine is being used at the college level at the Citadel. It’s also being used for the Dallas Stars and the Mavericks.

Researchers hope to learn more about concussions and how they develop from looking at data from high schoolers.

Blink TBI plans to send their research to the FDA to get it approved for diagnostic efforts in concussions.