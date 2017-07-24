Southeastern Hospice now accepting applications for volunteer training course

LUMBERTON, NC – Southeastern Hospice will host a training course for new volunteers interested in assisting hospice patients and their families in homes or at Southeastern Hospice House. Prospective volunteers are required to attend all sessions, which will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings, September 7 – 26, from 6 – 8:30 pm at Southeastern Home Care Services, 2002 N. Cedar Street in Lumberton. Volunteers must consent to a background check, TB skin test and flu vaccination (all provided by the agency).

Each volunteer session is designed to increase awareness of issues important to the care of dying patients and their families, including hospice philosophy, grief, concepts of dying, family dynamics; communication skills, and aging.

Applications will be accepted through September 1, 2017. To register or for more information, contact Southeastern Hospice Volunteer Program Leader Sheryl Taylor at (910) 734-2436 or taylor25@srmc.org.

