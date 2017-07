Related Coverage Community reacts to Surfside Beach Police Chief resignation

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Kenneth Hofmann was officially named Surfside Beach Police Chief Monday night at a regular called town council meeting.

When town officials made the announcement, the new chief received a standing ovation.

Kenneth Hofmann was previously serving as the interim police chief after former Chief Rodney Keziah handed in a letter of resignation in January.

Chief Hofmann will officially be sworn in Thursday at 4 p.m. at the council chambers in Surfside Beach.