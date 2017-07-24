StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Widespread showers and storms are back in the forecast Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the approach of a weak cold front. It will likely stall out over the region through Wednesday evening. This will bring more cloud cover and keep temperatures down to near average. Highs will be int he upper 80s near the coast and lower 90s inland. Slightly drier air will move in Thursday and Friday allowing temps to warm back up and rain chances to briefly come down during the afternoons. By the weekend, a strong front will approach and increase rain chances once again for Saturday and Sunday.

Today, partly sunny, not quite as hot but still humid with a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 88-92.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, sct storms. Lows 74-76 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with an even better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88-92.