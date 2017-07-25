17-year-old charged for murdering Johnsonville teen

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teen with murder after a shooting on Durant Cemetery Road Sunday afternoon.

A press release from the sheriff’s office states 17-year-old Wyatt Shane Altman of Johnsonville was arrested on July 23, 2017 and currently faces a murder charge.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Durant Cemetery Road in Johnsonville Sunday at approximately 1:20 p.m., according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Booking records reveal Altman reportedly lived on the same street deputies were called to Sunday night.

When deputies arrived, the victim was being transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, but according to the coroner, the man was pronounced dead the next day.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken identified the deceased as 18-year-old Dylan Hanna of Johnsonville.

Altman will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 375 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip at #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.