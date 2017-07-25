Back to School Bash to be held in Conway this weekend

By Published:

CONWAY, SC -BlueChoice HealthPlan Medicaid is hosting a Back to School Bash in Conway on Saturday, July 29, from
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.  It will be held at Whittemore Middle School located at 1808 Rhue Street, Conway.  Organizers say it will be a fun event to get kids ready for the first day of school. The first 300 students will receive a free backpack.  Organizers say, “Attendees can stop by the booth during the event to receive important information and resources you and your family can use.”  There will be fun activities, school supply giveaways and wellness information in a fun and safe environment.

 

 

