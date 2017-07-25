Bennettsville police say man stole $27K in machinery from employer

By Published:
WR Douglas is charged with grand larceny and malicious injury to property.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police arrested a man they say stole more than $25,000 worth of machinery from his employer.

According to a post on the Bennettsville Police Department Facebook page, officers arrested WR Douglas on Sunday for grand larceny and malicious injury to property after investigators found $27,000 worth of machinery at Douglas’ home.

Bennettsville officers worked with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to recover the machinery from Douglas’ property on Brickyard Road. Investigators say Douglas stole the items from his employer, Carolina Tobacco.

The case remains under investigation. Douglas is currently booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

