Darlington kids experience virtual outer space exhibit

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Some Darlington County kids got a tour of the galaxy Tuesday.

ScienceSouth provides science programming for kids. Tuesday, they brought their virtual exhibit to the BA Gary Neighborhood Gym in Darlington.

Approximately 20 children participated in the Digital StarLab planetarium show. During our show, kids traveled through a virtual tour of our galaxy, the Milky Way, and learned how to identify summer constellations.

The exhibit’s directors also gave students tips on how to enjoy the upcoming solar eclipse next month.

” But what’s neat about our Starlab system is that we can actually show them the Solar Eclipse. Our biggest thing is to push safety and that you’re not suppose to just look directly at the Sun during the Eclipse so we give them a chance to actually look at it inside the dome,” said program specialist Dana Wright.

ScienceSouth will be hosting a viewing party this Friday, July 28, on Freedom Boulevard from 6-9 p.m. with a solar telescope, sun-spotters, the Digital StarLab, a pin-hole viewer maker station, and free eclipse glasses.