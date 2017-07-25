Family of Conway murder victim says their daughter is accused of killing grandmother

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A statement from the family of the couple from Conway murdered earlier in the month states that the victims were allegedly killed by their granddaughter.

On Monday, the Horry County coroner confirmed that the two people located at Brown Chapel Avenue on July 15 were in fact that of Linda McAllister and William Clemons.

Kenneth Wayne Carlisle and Jordan Marie Hodge, both of Aynor, were arrested July 14 in reference to the couple’s disappearance. Horry County police have charged the two with murder, and Conway police have charged them with financial transaction card fraud.

The public statement was offered by Dara Ann Moran Hodge and her husband, Roger Anthony Hodge and James “Bo” Moran.

Dara and James are the daughter and son of victim Linda McAllister.

Dara and her husband, Rodger Anthony Hodge, are the parents of Jordan Hodge, who is accused of murdering McAllister.

The family of Linda McAllister issued the following statement Tuesday.

Our family is in shock and grief, over the horrific and inexplicable death of our mother. She was a wonderfully kind and loving mother, and grandmother, which makes the circumstances of her death unbearable, and unacceptable. As the parents of Jordan Hodge, Anthony and Dara are committed to cooperating and assisting fully in law enforcement’s efforts to investigate and prosecute all appropriate charges against those responsible for our mother’s death, whatever the consequences may be. The range of emotions we are experiencing is overwhelming. No one ever deserves to have their life intentionally taken from them. Yet it is said: “To err is human, to forgive divine.” The heartbreak of learning that a loved one may be responsible for this this is inconsolable. We are very grateful for the efforts of Detective Matt Singleton, Detective Mark Bobbit, Chief Spradlin, and Deputy Coroner, Darris Fowler, and countless others on their team. Their tireless efforts and sincere compassion are truly appreciated. We thank you, the public, and ask for your continuing prayers. We also ask that you respect our need for privacy during this most difficult time. All necessary and relevant facts and evidence are being gathered by law enforcement for Horry County and the City of Conway, who will release this information as they deem it appropriate. “Know this, my beloved brothers. Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger, for the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God.” James 1:19-20.