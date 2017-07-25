Gamecock basketball star makes an appearance in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Former South Carolina basketball star Sindarius Thornwell met fans and signed autographs on Tuesday afternoon at Graham Golf Cars in Myrtle Beach.

The former USC guard led the Gamecocks to their first ever Final Four appearance this past season. Now, he is focused on his NBA career with the LA Clippers. Thornwell spent the summer playing in the NBA summer league, where he averaged 14.3 points per game.

Even though he calls the West Coast home now, Thornwell loves coming back to the Palmetto State.

“When I come back home everyone stops me and congratulates me,” Thornwell said. “Everyone’s been supportive. It’s great because a lot of people didn’t get to come watch us play or didn’t get to meet me and stuff like that. So it’s great to come back to the community and meet those fans and interact with them.”