Golf Channel Celebrities in Pawley’s Island

Pawleys Island, SC (WBTW) – The First Tee of the Grand Strand hosted its Future Generations Golf Tournament Tuesday afternoon at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. Golf Channel stars Charlie Rymer and Kelly Tilghman participated in the event, which will raise money for the First Tee and honor the late Gene Weldon, a revered local PGA Professional who mentored Rymer and Tilghman when they were kids.

Rymer and Tilghman, also filmed a piece for the hit Golf Channel show “Morning Drive.” Rymer is from Rock Hill, SC, while Tilghman grew up and still has family in North Myrtle Beach. Tilgman said coming home to visit is always something she loves, especially now getting to honor the late Gene Weldon whom she has known since she was a child.