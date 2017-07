LAMAR, SC – The town of Lamar is hosting a Back 2 School Bash. It will be held Saturday, August 5, at the Lamar Recreational Field, which is located next to Spaulding Elementary School. The bash is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be activities for the kids, food, drinks, and music. Organizers will also hand out school supplies.

Lamar Recreational Football League will also be in attendance to to help register children for football and cheerleading activities.