Meet and Greet With New Wilson HS Football Coach

Florence, SC (WBTW) – Today at Wilson High School, their new football coach Derek Howard was introduced in front of his players, students, and the facility on hand. Howard comes from Ridge View High School here in the state where he was an assistant coach and an offensive coordinator. Howard will look to turn things around for the Tigers after Thomas Balkcom resigned after just 1 season leading Wilson to a 3-8 record. Howard spoke about taking things one day at a time and getting the Tigers back into the power they once were in the Pee Dee and Florence areas. Howard’s excitement and enthusiasm were certainly seen by all as their football season and practice begins on Friday.

