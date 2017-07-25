Myrtle Beach installs brighter LED street lights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has fulfilled one of its commitments in attempting to make Ocean Boulevard and the surrounding areas safer.

City leaders say Santee Cooper installed brighter street lights on Ocean Boulevard and second-row streets. The new LED streets lights offer more visibility to residents and police patrolling the streets.

The city released a photo on its Facebook page comparing the regular street lights to the new LED lights. Confirming that the photo has not been altered, the city says 200 of the new lights will be installed.

Seventy LED lights were installed between 8th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue South in the first phase. The second phase is underway, with some of the new LEDs going all the way to 29th Avenue South, the city states.