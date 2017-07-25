New Directions asks for $47K to pay recovering addict to counsel others

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council members say they want to take the next step in addressing city’s heroin and opioid epidemic through a new peer-to-peer recovery initiative.

Under the “Angel Program,” an addict support counselor would work with city officials and addicts on a personal level.

New Directions, the organization behind the Angel Program, says Myrtle Beach needs someone addicts can approach and will communicate with in confidence. Leaders of the non-profit say drug users need someone who know the struggle of addiction, and for that, the Angel Program will hire a former drug addict.

“I’ve probably used all drugs,” says recovering addict Jason Williams. “There’s probably only a couple I didn’t enjoy.”

Williams started using drugs when he was 15.

“It started early with prescription pills like Adderall and Xanax,” recalls Williams. “Cocaine use by 16 and 17, opiate daily use by seventeen.”

The life of constant drug use nearly killed Williams.

“In 2013, I was, my major organs were failing,” describes Williams. “My dad and my mom were on their way down to MUSC to say goodbye.”

In and out of jail over a decade, Williams says nothing broke through to him until he spoke to a recovering addict.

“When he came to me and told me there was a way out, I believed him and he showed me what to do,” explains Williams.

Williams now wants to help other addicts in Myrtle Beach and Horry County.

“It takes someone with the depth and weight and knowledge of themselves to be able to relate to another alcoholic and addict so that we can open up,” describes Williams.

City of Myrtle Beach council members agree, which is why they showed support Tuesday in funding the Angel Program.

“I think the benefit of this program is having someone who actually had been an addict themselves and they are now healthy and clean and want to be able to use their experiences to help those that are facing this addiction,” states council member Wayne Gray.

Gray says Williams is an ideal candidate. Williams now has a relationship with his three children and owns a landscaping company with his father – a job he’s willing to give up to serve as a counselor for the Angel Program.

“You know, it’s kind of cliché to say it, but if I can do it, you can,” urges Williams. “If you are hurting, you have a person and there’s a reason you’re alive.”

New Directions is asking for close to $50,000 from council to fund the counselor position, and councilman Gray says he thinks that’s an appropriate amount. New Directions leaders say the money will cover Williams’ salary and space for him to work.

Myrtle Beach City Council must vote on the funding before it is approved.