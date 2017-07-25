Ocean Boulevard barricades scheduled to come down this week

Related Coverage Myrtle Beach initiates trial run of barricades after violent weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City staff will begin removing the barricades along Ocean Boulevard Wednesday, according to the Myrtle Beach city manager.

According to Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen, the metal barricades should be gone by Thursday.

Though the lines of barricades are scheduled to disappear this week, the police department is asking to city to pursue putting permanent barriers in place.

The installments were added to Ocean Boulevard following a shooting Fathers Day weekend streamed on Facebook live that injured seven people and garnered national attention. The railings were originally put up as a trial run on June 22, and law enforcement officials said Tuesday they believed the tactic was an effective way to keep people safely out of the street.

News13’s Taylor Herlong will have more tonight at 5 and 6.