Red Cross debuts new mobile blood center in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Red Cross debuted a new blood-mobile in Pawleys Island Tuesday.

“The purpose of the bloodmobile is to go out and collect at sites where sponsors really want to get the word out about blood donations but may not have the space within their facility to accommodate our needs as far as our staff and the beds and the donors,” said communication manager Maya Franklin.

The bloodmobile was parked at the Willbrook Service Center Tuesday.

The red cross is trying to make up ground. Officials say they collected less blood than they needed to in May and June.

According to Franklin, the organization is calling on all donors to give, and all blood types are needed.

“Blood saves many many lives. It saved mine over forty five times, and I know it helps a lot of people in the world,” said Tymia McCullough, Miss Pre-Teen South Carolina.

If you’re interested in donating visit redcrossblood.org