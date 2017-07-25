Robeson County investigators discover man shot to death in parking lot

LUMBER BRIDGE, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a homicide after a person was found shot in a parking lot early Tuesday morning.

A press release from Chief of Detectives with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Thompson confirms the Homicide Division is investigating the shooting death of 22-year-old Gregory Harris, Jr. of Raeford, North Carolina.

Investigators say the shooting happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Café 71 located in Lumber Bridge. When deputies responded, the discovered the victim on the ground near the gas pumps, but there was no one present at the scene to provide any details about what happened.

Investigators are conducting interviews and reviewing video surveillance in the area to assist with the investigation, according to Major Thompson.