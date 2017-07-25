Robeson County investigators arrest 1 after finding man dead in parking lot

LUMBER BRIDGE, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they have a person in custody after a person was found shot in a parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Steven Lewis Lugo-Perez of Fayetteville, NC has been charged with second degree murder and placed in the Robeson County Detention with a $100,000 secured bond.

A press release from Chief of Detectives with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Thompson confirms the Homicide Division is investigating the shooting death of 22-year-old Gregory Harris, Jr. of Raeford, North Carolina.

Investigators say the shooting happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Café 71 located in Lumber Bridge.

According to Major Thompson, the victim and several other males met Lugo-Perez to discuss a problem between one of the other males and Lugo-Perez’s girlfriend. Harris was shot during an argument with Lugo-Perez.

When deputies responded, the discovered the victim on the ground near the gas pumps, but there was no one present at the scene to provide any details about what happened.

No one else was injured, officials say.

Investigators are conducting interviews and reviewing video surveillance in the area to assist with the investigation, according to Major Thompson.