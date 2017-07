DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Chief David Lane tells News13 the incident happened around 6 p.m. on West Calhoun Street.

One person was sent to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Lane says detectives have several leads they are investigating in the case. If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call the Dillon Police Department.