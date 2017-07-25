StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. A weak cold front is pushing toward the Carolinas, and will stall to our north today and Wednesday. This will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the 80s to near 90. Warmer weather with lower rain chances will move in for the end of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Another cold front will stall across the Carolinas next weekend, bringing more showers and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, showers and storms early. Lows 74-76

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.