Waterway Elementary doing food pantry to feed students during summer

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Waterway Elementary School is working to make sure students are getting enough to eat during the summer. Principal Melissa Graham started a food pantry this summer to help families in the Waterway family who may have fallen on hard times.

“A number of our students are on free or reduced lunch, and a number of them do backpack buddies where they take meals home for the weekend,” said Graham.

“I know that when school ends, despite parents’ best efforts, covering two additional meals a day, and sometimes for more than one child is a challenge.”

Graham said she is thankful for the support from the community because you never know what other families may be going through.

“We have a really strong, tight-knit community and to know that children aren’t going hungry because of some small effort that we make is important,” said Graham.

“It’s sad to think about the fact that kids don’t have enough to eat when they’re not here.”

Originally, the pantry was going to end when summer ended, but Graham decided to make it last throughout the school year. Local organizations and churches have stepped in to donate, and one local girl scout will be donating about 130 pounds of food on Tuesday.

If you want to help donate, you can drop off your donation directly at Waterway Elementary, any of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Stations, or at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center. Graham said they will also pick up your donation if necessary.

If you need assistance from this food pantry, contact the front office at Waterway Elementary to put your name on the list. You will be able to come by the pantry each Wednesday, but you must have a student at either Waterway Elementary or Waterway Middle School.