Women wanted in Darlington FTC fraud recently visited, or live in Myrtle Beach

FTC fraud case

FTC fraud case

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington City Police Department is asking for help identifying two female suspects wanted for fraud.

A release from police says the women are involved in Financial Transaction Card fraud that happened on July 21.

According to police, the suspects used stolen credit card information in the city of Darlington. Investigators also say the two recently vacationed or live in the Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is asked to please contact the Darlington City Police Department at 843-398-4026.

 

 

