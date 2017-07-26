3 caught after attempted break-in at Lumberton cell phone store

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police were called early Wednesday morning after a witness noticed multiple people try to break into a Lumberton cell phone store.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department states the break-in happened Wednesday around 4:45 a.m. at Page Talk located on North Pine Street.

Officers responded to the store and took three people into custody, Captain Parker says.

Michael Shane Locklear, 20, of Lumberton, and Jarod Lowery, 21, of Lumberton, have been charged with felony breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A third person will be charged, however due to him being a juvenile under the age of sixteen, his information will not be released. According to Captain Parker, the will be charged with felony breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering.

Both Locklear and Lowerys’ bonds were set at $15,000 and both suspects are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information concerning this investigation is asked to call Detective D. Williford at 910-671-3845.