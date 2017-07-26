Dillon County council approves 1st reading of ‘Supplemental Budget’

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the treasurer’s complaint about the approved budget.

Two weeks ago the treasurer filed a lawsuit and gave the county three options:

Immediately pass a continuing resolution giving permission to distribute the money Have first reading on a new budget that can be passed within thirty days. File a petition of mandamus against the treasurer

Last week, Judge Michael Nettles ordered the Treasurer, Jamie Estes, to disburse money for important bills and create an account to hold money for the school district until the next court date.

Wednesday, Council spent about 10 minutes in executive session on discussing the lawsuit filed by the treasurer. When the council returned they voted 5-2 on the 1st reading for a “supplemental budget”.

Council Chairman Archie Scott refused to go on camera to discuss the council’s action. He said until the judge decides until the budget is legal he does not want to discuss the case he did tell me the approved ordinance was a formality.

Judge Nettles will review council and the treasures claim about the budget in September.

Other business council approved the second reading on the Project Honey Hill set to bring a $15 million dollar investment to the area and 100 jobs.