Hartsville man could get life for armed robbery of government property

COLUMBIA, SC- United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Wednesday a man could get life in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery of government property.

The press release states 30-year-old Jaquan Latrel Samuel of Hartsville, pled guilty to robbery of US government property and use of and brandishing a firearm during and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The judge accepted the plea and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report from the U.S. Probation Office. Samuel faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the press release.

The evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that on March 29, 2017, Samuel robbed a person having lawful charge, custody, and control of $400 belonging to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives by use of a firearm.

During the hearing, agents presented evidence that Samuel pointed a gun at the victim in order to force the victim to give up the cash.

The case was investigated by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Hartsville Police Department, and the ATF. Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren Hummel of the Florence office and J.D. Rowell of the Columbia office are prosecuting the case.