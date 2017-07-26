Hemingway man charged for claiming lottery winnings from stolen tickets

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – According to SLED, a man from Hemingway was arrested last week for trying to claim money connected to stolen SC Education Lottery tickets.

Kevin Oneal Johnson, 42, faces three counts of falsely making, altering forging, uttering, passing or counterfeiting of a lottery ticket. The penalty for each count if he is convicted is a fine up to $50,000, up to five years in prison, or both.

According to the warrants, Johnson redeemed eight scratch off tickets stolen from a store in Johnsonville at Betty’s Quick Shop on North Main Street in Hemingway on June 20 and collected $87.

Johnson is currently booked in the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The incident was investigated by SLED after they were contacted by the SC Education Lottery Commission.