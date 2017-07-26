July Florence After Five is this Friday in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, SC – The July Florence After Five will take place in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence Friday, July 28th beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The July Florence After Five will feature the band Midnight Express and their Classic Rock Experience, highlighting the music of ten of the greatest bands of the seventies including Styx, Boston, Queen, Led Zeplin, Journey and more The classic rock experience is a seventies rock concert re-creation played by one great band. The City Recreation Department will have a free Kids Zone with activities for the kids, it will be located in the Cultural Garden next to Wholly Smokin’ Barbeque.

Florence After Five, held the final Friday of each month, April though October has grown into the largest monthly public event in the Florence community with an average attendance of over 1200 people, according to event organizers.

Florence After Five features local food vendors include Wholly Smokin Barbeque, 1031 Grill, Victors, Brooklyns South Deli and Rita’s Italian Ice. Beer, wine and soft drinks will also be available.

Admission is free. For more information, go to http://www.florence downtown.com