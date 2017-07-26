Man pleads guilty to accessing child porn while living in Myrtle Beach hotel

COLUMBIA, SC– On Wednesday, US Attorney Beth Drake announced a man has pleaded guilty to viewing child porn while he was living in a Myrtle Beach hotel.

According to the press release, 42-year-old Marshall Carey Strickland of Nashua, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The evidence presented in court established in October and November of 2013, while living in a motel in Myrtle Beach, Strickland used a particular email account to access and view numerous images and videos of child pornography.

A judge accepted the plea and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence report which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office. The maximum penalty Strickland can receive is imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by agents with ICE-Homeland Security Investigations. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.