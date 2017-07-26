Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty in case where heroin, cocaine found in car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug charges after an investigation into the sale of heroin and other drugs in Horry County.

According to information released Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Enrique Garcia Burgos, of Myrtle Beach, entered a guilty plea in federal court in Florence to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and cocaine.

Burgos’ case was part of an extensive investigation conducted by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) into the sale of heroin and other illegal drugs in the Horry County.

Evidence discussed in court established that on June 26, 2016, agents stopped a vehicle Burgos was driving. A co-conspirator was also in the car, officials report.

Agents believed that Burgos and the co-conspirator were returning from Atlanta with a car full of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, agents found more than one kilogram of heroin and approximately 500 grams of cocaine, evidence shows. Agents also found a loaded gun.

Burgos faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of $1,000,000. Burgos will be sentenced after a pre-sentence report is prepared by U.S. Probation, the release states.