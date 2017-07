Spartanburg, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Panthers opened up their training this evening from Spartanburg at Wofford College. Thousands of peop…

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Plans for a new waterfront apartment complex in Conway moved forward Wednesday. The City of Conway’s Community Appearanc…

A father is dead after trying to save his three daughters off Shackleford Banks.

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County Council met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the treasurer’s complaint about the approved budget. Two weeks …

North Myrtle Beach officials say one woman is dead after a driver crashed into a golf cart Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Havens Dri…