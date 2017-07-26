Plans for waterfront apartments move forward in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Plans for a new waterfront apartment complex in Conway moved forward Wednesday.

The City of Conway’s Community Appearance Board approved initial plans for Riverside Apartments. The proposal passed the board unanimously.

Developers propose constructing the complex at the corner of Highway 905 and Kingston Street.

Board Chairman George Ulrich says the plans were brought back to the community appearance board with some slight tweaks. He says it’s important to continue fueling growth in Downtown Conway while keeping in mind the area’s historical look.

“Every town can go through and look the same. You have big box stores move in. Conway does not want to look like every other town out there. We want to go through and maintain our unique characteristics here.”

Officials say the complex would include about 40 units of one and two bedroom apartments.Plans for Riverside Apartments will now move forward to tech review. If approved, those plans will move forward to city council for consideration.