Speeding concerns in Surfside will lead to increased signage, surveillance

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After reviewing results from a speed study on two streets that often get complaints, the Surfside Police Department wants to cut down on the problem.

16th Avenue North is one of two streets the department studied this summer.

During an eight day period last month, of 25,162 vehicles, 19.7 percent were traveling above the tolerance speed of 37 miles per hour.

Fifteen percent exceeded 38 miles per hour.

The posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

People who live on this avenue say they have seen cars traveling at much higher speeds.

Ken Smith said he almost got hit by a speeding car a couple weeks ago, but he also fears for others’ lives.

“There are some loose animals running around that I’ve seen,” he said. “One got hit almost two weeks ago, and I’ve seen one almost get hit.”

5th Avenue North was the other street studied by the police department.

“You need to hold my hand, you’re making me nervous,” Deanna Fipps said as she and her daughters stood close to the avenue.

She said she never lets them play near the street.

“With as fast as they’re going it’s going to be too late,” she said.

She’s lived in Surfside for 39 years and said speeding on 5th Avenue is the worst it’s ever been.

“Somebody’s going to lose a life,” she said Wednesday. “It’s gonna be bad when it happens, and it’ll happen.”

Which is why after continued complaints on both 5th and 16th Avenues North, Surfside Police will take action.

“We’re gonna get some more speed limit signs up there, children-at-play signs, other things that are gonna trigger people to slow down a little,” said Chief Kenneth Hofmann Wednesday.

Smith said he would like to see more than increased signage on 16th Avenue –like speed bumps.

But Chief Hofmann explained these can create more problems.

“When you throw those speed bumps up, what you’re gonna create is traffic that’s going to avoid those streets and go through more narrow, more residential streets to avoid the speed bumps on that road,” he said.

Hofmann said the numbers from the speed studies put the streets at a “low enforcement” need, meaning speed bumps would be a last resort.

He said he plans to conduct more surveys on these roads and will continue monitoring them with speed detectors.

Right now there is no timeline on when the signs will be put up.