StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Warm and humid weather will stick around for the next couple of days. A weak cold front will move through by late morning to mid day and will remain stalled to our south this afternoon. This will bring scattered showers and storms today. High temperatures today will be back into the 80s and low 90s. The front will dissipate Thursday, and so will the chance for storms. Most spots will stay dry, and it will heat up a bit. High temperatures on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. Another front will bring thunderstorms late Friday, and these will linger in the area through Saturday. This front could push offshore Sunday, which would allow slightly cooler and drier air to move in to start next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, stray shower. 72-74.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 88-93.