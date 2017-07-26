Total Solar Eclipse celebration at House of Blues Myrtle Beach on August 21st

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC –  House of Blues Myrtle Beach is hosting its first Total Solar Eclipse Party. The Party will take place on The Deck.

The following drink specials will include Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila, an assortment of local craft beers and Margaritas. Local band featured will be Paperwork. This artist will play throughout the event on The Deck from 12-3 p.m.

There will be food stations throughout the event that feature the following items:

Hamburger Sliders, Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, Pretzels w/club machines & Chips. All of these items will be between $1-3. We will also be giving out complimentary solar eclipse viewing glasses as well as giving away a pair of tickets to see Social Distortion live for August 22nd in the music hall.

The event is all ages however all guests must have a valid ID showing they are age 21+ to drink the specialty cocktails and craft beer. This is a fun festival style event that was made this year when we heard the solar eclipse viewing was relevant in South Carolina. This event will take place outside on The Deck which features firepits, cornhole, a pool table and dartboard.

 

