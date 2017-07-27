Man accused of shooting, murdering 27-year-old in Loris jailed

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A man from Loris was arrested by Horry County police Tuesday for shooting and killing another man last month.

Booking records confirm 22-year-old Deterris Lamar Jackson of Loris has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Online court records from the 15th Judicial Circuit confirm the charges are tied to the shooting on Paddock Road on Thursday, July 27.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says 27-year-old William R. Simmons died of a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the Loris ER and then transferred to Grand Strand Medical where he died.

An Horry County police report says officers responded to the Loris ER around 3 a.m. about a shooting that reportedly happened near Cedar Branch Road. The report lists the incident location as Paddock Road.

The person who dropped the victim off at the hospital told police he was inside a home on Cedar Branch Road when he heard gunshots, went outside and saw the victim laying in a ditch with a gunshot wound.

Jackson is currently being held in the J Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set in the case, detention center records state.