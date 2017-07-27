27-year-old dead from gunshot wound after early morning shooting in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – According to the Horry County coroner, one person died following an early morning shooting in Loris.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says 27-year-old William R. Simmons died of a gunshot wound after shots were fired on Paddock Road Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to the Loris ER and then transferred to Grand Strand Medical where he died.

An Horry County police report says officers responded to the Loris ER around 3 a.m. Thursday about a shooting that reportedly happened near Cedar Branch Road. The report lists the incident location as Paddock Road.

The person who dropped the victim off at the hospital told police he was inside a home on Cedar Branch Road when he heard gunshots, went outside and saw the victim laying in a ditch with a gunshot wound.

Horry County police say they do not have any suspect information at this time, but they are actively investigating the shooting as a homicide.