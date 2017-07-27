$32M secured for Hurricane Matthew recovery in NC

WASHINGTON – Following a conference call with Secretary Ben Carson, Congressman Robert Pittenger has helped secure $32 million for Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts in North Carolina, according to a release from Pittenger’s office.

The $31,862,000 in Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery funding is the result of working with HUD to ensure the most up-to-date data was used in calculating North Carolina’s current needs. Previously, Governor Cooper reported North Carolina received only $6.1 million in funding.

The press release from the congressman’s office says that number was not accurate.

“Earlier this year, Governor Cooper caused unnecessary confusion by announcing North Carolina received only $6.1 million. As we explained, that was a preliminary calculation based on outdated data, and we chose to stay focused on getting results,” said Congressman Pittenger in the relase. “For the past several months, my team has worked with HUD to ensure the most up-to-date information was used for the final calculation, which resulted in five times more money for North Carolina. This is an issue I’ve been engaged with since I-95 was still underwater, and we will see it through.”

Congressman Pittenger anticipates $200 million in Public Assistance from FEMA, $75 million in Hazard Mitigation Grants and additional $200 million in CDBG-DR grants. The money will be made available once Governor Cooper receives approval for his State Action Plan

Residents who need assistance with FEMA, HUD, USDA, or other federal agencies should contact Congressman Pittenger’s Fayetteville office at 910-303-0669.