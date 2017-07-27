Grateful Dog festival offers live music, other fun to benefit Pee Dee humane societies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sam Rogers joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the upcoming Grateful Dog Festival in Florence. In a tribute to the Grateful Dead band,. the event features more than a dozen bands playing live music. Food, drink and family activities are also part of the event. The festival is Saturday, July 29 at Southern Hops Brewing Company in Florence. It raises money for the Darlington County Humane Society, the Florence Area Humane Society and The Humane Society of Marlboro County. So dogs are welcome at the festival.

Find a complete list of details, including the music lineup and driving directions at gratefuldogfestival.com. Other details include information about a grand piano raffle and a benefit motorcycle ride. The following is an excerpt from the festival’s website:

Mark your calendars for one of Florence’s favorite events! Entering its sixth year, 2017’s Grateful Dog Festival continues its tradition of raising money for local humane societies while attendees enjoy cold drinks, tasty food, and endless live music.

his is a family-friendly event, so dogs and children are welcome!

Highlights of this year’s festival include:

— Two stages of live music (indoor and outdoor)

— Silent auction/raffle

— Art and merchandise for sale

— Food/craft beer provided by Southern Hops

— Face-painting and a tie dye station

— Animals available for adoption