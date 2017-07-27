‘It changed my life’: Nichols woman gets homecoming celebration

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – There was a special homecoming celebration on Wednesday afternoon for Nichols resident, Carolyn Boykin.

She’s lived in Nichols her entire life and was devastated when her home flooded after Hurricane Matthew.

“It changed my life completely,” said Boykin. “At times it was like a tribulation period that I was going through. But things are better now. Everything’s looking up and I thank God for it.”

A few months after the storm hit, Boykin connected with the Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office. She then met Disaster Resource Coordinator, Carolyn Johnson, who became her case manager.

“God sent her to me, she was an angel,” said Boykin.

Johnson said Boykin is a very deserving client and was thrilled to see her step back into her home for the first time.

“We advocated for her to get her back in her home,” said Johnson. “We worked with some non-profit organizations as well as the Town of Nichols and used funds from various sources to assist Ms. Boykin in getting her back in her home.”

Boykin said she couldn’t be more grateful for the volunteers who helped her get the work started on her home and those who labored to finish it.

“I appreciate it so much, they’re wonderful,” she added.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Boykin’s home and several people from the community came to see the special moment.

“I love it in Nichols,” added Boykin. “It’s a great town. Everybody’s wonderful and I’m just so thankful.”

While the town was devastated after the storm, Johnson said it’s slowly but surely making a comeback.

“It’s a process,” she added. “It’s not going to be something that happens overnight. It’s definitely going to be a process but we are earnestly trying.”

At the end of the ceremony Boykin was surprised with a $500 check from Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

“I’m happy, I’m excited and I don’t want to cry,” said Boykin.

The Town of Nichols approved five more homes to be repaired and two others are currently under construction.

Johnson said Palmetto Disaster Recovery is still able to help those in need. For more information you can visit their website at: https://www.scdr.sc.gov/