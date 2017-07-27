Myrtle Beach police arrest 6 on prostitution charges after sting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say six people have been arrested for prostitution after a special operation this week.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirms officers conducted a prostitution sting in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.

Julie Ann Perritt, 45, was arrested on 15th Avenue South and has been charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution.

Kristie Lynn Hemmings, 39, was arrested on 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and has been charged with sex/prostitution and giving false name and address.

Tynequa Lamontrese Williams, 24, was arrested on 15th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and has been charged with sex/prostitution.

Amanda Dora Cook, 28, was arrested on 8th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and has been charged with sex/prostitution and a drug charge.

Kelly Nicole James,37, was arrested on 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and was charged with loitering for prostitution and a drug charge

Serrena Danielle Young, 31, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Ocean Boulevard has been charged with sex/prostitution and a drug charge.

Reports for the six arrests have not yet been released by Myrtle Beach police.