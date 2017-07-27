Myrtle Beach police arrest 6 on prostitution charges after sting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say six people have been arrested for prostitution after a special operation this week.
Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirms officers conducted a prostitution sting in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.
Myrtle Beach Sting
- Julie Ann Perritt, 45, was arrested on 15th Avenue South and has been charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution.
- Kristie Lynn Hemmings, 39, was arrested on 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and has been charged with sex/prostitution and giving false name and address.
- Tynequa Lamontrese Williams, 24, was arrested on 15th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and has been charged with sex/prostitution.
- Amanda Dora Cook, 28, was arrested on 8th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and has been charged with sex/prostitution and a drug charge.
- Kelly Nicole James,37, was arrested on 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and was charged with loitering for prostitution and a drug charge
- Serrena Danielle Young, 31, was arrested in the 2000 block of South Ocean Boulevard has been charged with sex/prostitution and a drug charge.
Reports for the six arrests have not yet been released by Myrtle Beach police.