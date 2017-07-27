NC murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A murder suspect connected to a North Carolina crime was arrested in Myrtle Beach.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, officers arrested Matthew Ray Lawson, who was wanted for murder in Surry County, North Carolina.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says Lawson was wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Nathan Atkins. Atkins’ body was recovered following a house fire on Starr Memory Trail in Surry County Monday morning, according to Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

The sheriff’s office reports that Lawson also had other outstanding charges, including:

3 cts Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon

Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

Felony Breaking & Entering

2 cts Felony Safecracking

3 cts Felony Larceny of a Firearm

Fail to Appear on Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property

Felony Probation Violation

Misdemeanor Probation Violation

Lawson was arrested in Horry County just over a month ago on June 12, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He spent four days in jail for possession of meth and was released on a $1,500 bond.