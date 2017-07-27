Sidney Moorer claims he was handcuffed to a bed the night Heather Elvis disappeared

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In an Horry County courtroom Monday morning, it was revealed that Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping Heather Elvis, told police he was handcuffed to a bed the night Elvis went missing.

Elvis has been missing since 2013. She was 20-years-old at the time of her disappearance, and even though her body hasn’t been found, police presume she is dead.

Sidney Moorer and his wife Tammy Moorer were both scheduled to be in court Monday. The couple appeared unfazed by the room full of cameras as they smiled and whispered to each other before court began.

In the courtroom, audio recording of an interview with Sidney Moorer and police revealed new details about where Moorer was the night Elvis went missing. The state and prosecution went back and forth about interviews Moorer was given when he was being questioned by police about whether or not he should have been read his Miranda rights.

One of the interviews was played during Sidney Moorer’s motion hearing, and in it, Moorer is asked where he was the night Elvis disappeared and what he thought happened to her, revealing information that was never brought up in Moorer’s kidnapping trial.

In a courtroom with his wife and children present, Moorer listened to an interview he gave police after Elvis disappeared.

“Ever since me and Heather ended our relationship, well I ended it, ever since that was ended, my wife found out and all that went on, my wife goes to work with me,” Moorer’s voice could be heard saying on the audio recording.

In the interview, Moorer talked about trying to repair trust issues with his wife because she found out he and Elvis were having an affair. He explained to police that his wife kept his cell phone and only gave it to him when he needed to make calls. Moorer adds during the interview that the night Elvis went missing, he wasn’t able to leave his house.

“The trust issue is big,” begins Moorer. “When I go to sleep, I’m handcuffed to the bed. [Tammy’s] the only one with a key.”

“She handcuffs you?” questions the detective.

“That was our agreement for six months,” responds Moorer.

In the interview, police asked Moorer what he thought was going on with Elvis and where she was.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” replies Moorer.

Moorer told police he knew she had a history with leaving and offered information about recent trip she took to North Carolina where she left, turned her phone off, and didn’t tell anyone where she was going.

“I remember somebody asking at Tilted Kilt (Elvis’ employer), ‘Have you seen her or heard from her?’” recalls Moorer. “And I told them, ‘No, I haven’t heard anything from her. Why?’ They were like, ‘Nobody can get in touch with her and her parents are looking for her now.’”

Moorer’s hearing Monday was for motions filed by his attorney to suppress evidence during his upcoming trial. The judge did not make a decision on the motions, nor did he give an expected date for that decision.

Moorer’s attorney did withdraw the motion to sever his two charges of kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Tammy Moorer’s hearing for obstruction of justice was conitued. A new date for that hearing has not been revealed.

Tweets by taylor_herlong