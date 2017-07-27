StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

A drier than normal July day is expected this afternoon with high pressure in place. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s at the beaches to the low 90s inland. The dry spell will only last today as a stronger front will arrive Friday afternoon. Until then, skies will be partly sunny with highs near 90s at the beaches and low 90s inland. Showers and thunderstorms will likely accompany the front’s arrival Friday evening. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds possible in the strongest storms. Showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and into the first portion of the day on Saturday. The front will continue to move out of the area giving us a chance to dry and clear out. Strong high pressure will build in Saturday night bringing unusually cooler weather to the Carolina’s. Highs will drop into the low 80s and the humidity levels will be unseasonably low.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Highs upper 80s at the beaches, low 90s inland.

Tonight: Partly cloudy warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy to start with showers and thunderstorms moving in during the evening. Highs 90 – 94.