Alligator spotted at Surfside Beach Friday

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Shawn Galippo.

 

Surfside Beach gator

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Friday morning, a Surfside Beach employee stumbled on a rare sight at the water’s edge.

Shawn Galippo posted several images on his personal Facebook page after he spotted a small alligator in the water in  Surfside Beach.

“I’m out on my tractor on the beach this morning and see something down at the edge of the water that looks like a big eel,” Galippo wrote under the photos. “As I get close, the eel then stood up and started walking towards me!!!”

According to the NOAA, while alligators can tolerate the salty water for a few hours or a few days, they are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams and ponds.

Information from South Carolina Parks says alligators are generally more visible in the breeding season, which stretches from March to July.

Galippo says the gator was eventually caught and relocated.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s