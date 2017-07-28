Beach renourishment stalls in Surfside Beach after mechanical issue

Related Coverage Contract awarded in Grand Strand beach renourishment project

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to the Town of Surfside Beach, beach renourishment has been halted due to a mechanical issue.

On Friday, officials posted on the town Facebook page that the work stopped this week when the pump out station encountered an issue. Beach fill will resume when the mechanical issue is resolved, but the post says no one knows when it will be fixed quite yet.

The post online also addressed a few common questions town leaders have been fielding about the project. “The operation will be working 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week. The machinery noise cannot be controlled by the town or silenced, due to OSHA regulations,” the post states.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, construction along the Grand Strand began mid-July in Surfside Beach near the pier. Crews are scheduled to work north towards Myrtle Beach State Park to complete the first phase of the project.

After the first section is complete, renourishment will then move south from the Surfside Beach Pier toward the southern project boundary in Georgetown County. This section is estimated to take an additional 30-35 days and should be complete by mid-September.

During active construction, the majority of these beaches will remain open and available for the public to enjoy. The contractor usually completes up to 500 feet per day, barring mechanical or weather delays, meaning active construction moves quickly and will only be in front of any particular building or area for two or three days.

You can track the progress of the project in real time online here.